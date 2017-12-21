Hearing over Attorney General Hawley's residency reset for January 8th

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - A hearing set for Thursday morning in a lawsuit filed against Missouri's attorney general has been moved to January 8th.

Donna Mueller filed the complaint against Attorney General Josh Hawley after he voted in a Boone County special election earlier this year.

State law requires the attorney general to reside in Jefferson City while in office.

According to court documents, Hawley claims the state statute requiring the AG to reside in the state capital refers to having his office there, not his home.

The judge will have to determine whether or not Hawley is in violation of the law.