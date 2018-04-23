SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

House hit by gunfire in central Columbia after Sunday morning shooting

Posted: Apr 23, 2018 09:41 AM CDT

Updated: Apr 23, 2018 09:46 AM CDT

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Columbia police are investigating a shooting that happened in the 1100 block of Eastland Circle on Sunday morning at 4:03 a.m.

Police said when they arrived on scene, they saw a house had been struck by gunfire. There were five occupants inside of the residence at the time of the shooting. 

Officers said there were no reported injuries and the investigation is on-going. 

The amount of property damage is unknown. 

Officers ask anyone with information about the shooting to call the department at (573) 874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at (573) 875-TIPS. 

