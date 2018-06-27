Incoming EMS deputy chief promoted to director, Johnston moved to paramedic

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Outgoing Cole County EMS Director Jerry Johnston will be replaced by Matt Lindewirth, who was originally hired as deputy chief earlier this month, according to Cole County Presiding Commissioner Sam Bushman.

Johnston announced his resignation to employees Monday, and will continue to work for the county as a paramedic after stepping down.

The role changes were made during a closed meeting of the County Commission on Wednesday.

Lindewirth, who currently serves as the EMS chief in Berkeley County, South Carolina, will start on July 9.

"Given the events of the past week, I am honored they have the belief in my education, experience and skills to meet their goals as Chief of EMS," Lindewirth said after receiving and accepting the position Wednesday. "I will do everything to ensure the highest level of care to the citizens, to work alongside our employees, and to build the best system in the state."

The role change comes as the department faces staffing difficulties. Payroll records show that overtime logged by employees has more than doubled since January.

Last week, Johnston announced that three paramedics were hired and set to start in July. It is unclear if the three paramedics are still scheduled to start next month.

Johnston denied ABC 17 News' request for comment Wednesday.

In April, three Cole County EMS employees were fired without any explanation from the County Commission. Last week, Bushman would not elaborate when asked about the terminations.