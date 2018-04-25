Investigative committee meets today on the allegations of Governor Greitens

JEFFERSON CITY, MO. - The special committee investigating Governor Greitens met today at noon. It was the second time this week.

ABC 17 asked members questions as they walked in and out of the meeting, but members of the committee were not respondent.

State Representative Alan Green told us it's like a "soap opera."

"Because I can't get a handle of it myself. Because it keeps moving. You know, I thought we'd get past this first part with the sexual encounter with the young lady and Governor. And, now we have another piece we have to deal with," said State Rep Alan Green.

We asked State Rep Green how far away we are from impeachment and he said even if the committee comes back with a recommendation to impeach, we are still a long ways from impeachment.

He also told ABC 17 that Governor Greitens came into office like a rising star and now it has turned into a political mess. He thinks he's damaged the Republicans brand.

He told us that is is not sure that Governor Greitens will be able to turn things around, especially without an apology.

"Nine times out of ten, the American people will say, we're going to forgive you and move on. Or, we just don't want you. And, that's how the American people are. Right now, the Governor has not come out and said he's done anything wrong. The Governor has not apologized for anything. So how can you forgive someone who doesn't think they've done anything wrong?" said State Rep Alan Green.

The committee is in crunch time right now, they have until May 18th to make their decision.

If that does not happen, a special session could be called to keep lawmakers in Jefferson City to consider impeachment.