JCPS adds requirement for fire drills more interaction with law enforcement

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Jefferson City Public Schools will require schools to hold at least seven fire drills throughout the academic year, changing its policy that did not have a minimum number of required drills. The new policy goes into effect Aug. 16.

The Jefferson City Fire Department also plans on conducting more checks of the documentation of fire drills. Division Chief Jason Turner said the department will start more thorough checks of drill logs when they conduct their regular inspections of each school in August and January.

The changes come after an ABC 17 News Special Report found that JCPS was not conducting monthly fire drills, which was required in their policy.

"There was a lack of specific number within our policy and procedure," said Frank Underwood, the transportation, safety and security director for JCPS.

Tuesday's Security Committee meeting, hosted by Underwood, also addressed active shooter drills and student interactions with law enforcement.

The district plans on holding at least 18 active shooter drills at each school from August to March. Each training will last about three hours, and will encourage students and school staff to learn as much as possible.

"We want to make sure those questions are being answered correctly," Underwood said. "The relationship JCPS has with the fire and police departments is great."

Underwood also announced the start of "Lunch with Law Enforcement" in August. Officers will be invited to elementary schools for breakfast or lunch to build relationships with young students.

"We would like to see more police officers come into our elementary schools and build that relationship with those kiddos," Underwood said. "It will let to the kids get know them as a person, not necessarily a police officer."