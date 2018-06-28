COLE COUNTY, Mo. - An elderly man is dead after his all-terrain vehicle flipped over and pinned him underneath in a creek bed southwest of Jefferson City Thursday afternoon.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Harold Mueller, 87, of Jefferson City, was crossing the dry creek bed when he overturned his 2001 Honda Rancher ATV around 5 p.m.

Cole County paramedics pronounced Mueller dead at 5:15 p.m.

This is the sixth deadly crash Troop F has worked in June and the 28th this year.