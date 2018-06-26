Jefferson City Public School Security Committee to revise fire drill policy

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The Jefferson City Public School District's Security Committee will meet Tuesday afternoon to discuss policy revisions about fire drills and active shooter or intruder training.

The meeting comes after ABC 17 News looked into how often school districts in mid-Missouri performed fire drills in a special report.

ABC 17 News sunshine requested 13 school districts in mid-Missouri for their fire drill policies and fire drill logs.

Jefferson City was one of 12 schools that didn't follow their own policy, which said fire drills are suppose to be done monthly. According to the data ABC 17 News obtained, some schools in the district didn't perform a fire drill at all in a year.

There isn't a state law that requires school districts to perform fire drills, or stating how often one should be performed, so JCPS didn't break any laws.

The JCPS spokesperson told ABC 17 News that the district would be reviewing the policy and revising it to make sure it's easily understandable and that drills will be done.

The meeting will be held at the JCPS Administration building on Dunklin Street at 2 p.m.