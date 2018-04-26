Judge considers request to dismiss Greitens' request for temporary restraining order

PoliticMO

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - UPDATE: Judge Jon Beetem has heard arguments from both sides and will now consider whether he will dismiss Gov. Greitens request to remove AG Hawley from a case where the office is investigating the governor's use of a donor list from his charity.



Greteins personal attorney, Jim Bennett, said that Hawley's public statements may have damaged the governor's ability to get a fair trial in either the invasion of privacy or the felony tampering case.



Hawley said April 11 that he felt the testimony laid out in the House committee investigating the governor's alleged criminal activity was "impeachable" and called for his resignation.



Bennett also said that Hawley's Senate run has emboldened him to make public statements, including the announcement Hawley made regarding the evidence he uncovered involving The Mission Continues. Hawley handed that evidence over to the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office.



Solicitor General John Sauer, on behalf of the Attorney General's office, said it's typical for a prosecutor to to believe a defendant is guilty.



He also said that there's no evidence that his Senate run has affected this case and that Hawley had "courage" to call on the governor to resign, even though other statewide elected officials have not done so.



Sauer did not name names but it is likely he was referring to the State Treasurer Eric Schmitt and Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft.



The judge said he will release his decision in the next few days.



ORIGINAL STORY: Attorney General Josh Hawley is asking a judge to dismiss Gov. Eric Greitens' request for a temporary restraining order.

Hawley's office said they have done nothing wrong and that Greitens' has "unclean hands."

ABC 17 previously reported that Greitens filed the petition on April 16. The request says that Hawley has become biased against the governor. It asks that Hawley recuse himself from any investigation having to do with Greitens.

A day later, Hawley announced that his office uncovered evidence of criminal wrongdoing in the Mission Continues investigation. Greitens was accused of using the charity's donor list for political fundraising in an unauthorized fashion.

A hearing is scheduled for Thursday at 10 a.m. in Cole County.