Jury recommends life without parole for convicted killer

Randolph County Murder Sentencing

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Mo. - A jury recommended a convicted killer serve life without parole for his crime following hours of deliberation Wednesday.

The recommended sentence came nearly one week after jurors first started hearing testimony for Jeffrey Nichols. He was convicted of murdering Carmelita Kaser, a 92-year old Moberly woman on Easter Sunday in 2013.

Kaser's family spoke after the sentencing and said they thought he deserved a harsher sentence.

"The same level of fairness Nichels was given in this trial was not extended to the victims of this senseless crime spree," Emily Doolin, the victim's granddaughter, said. "No verdict will be able to undo the grave levels of damage that they all experienced. It is, however, comforting to know that the jury found Nickels worthy of life in prison, without the possibility of parole."

Prosecutor Mike Fusselman echoed similar sentiments, but said he accepted the verdict.

"This is an excellent family. I learned a lot about Carmelita and things I would like to emulate in my life," Fusselman said, adding. "I know they will get along just fine but I wish I could've given them something more today."

Fusselman said a sentencing has been set for Oct. 4 at 2:30 p.m. He said the family will have an opportunity to speak again, and the judge has ordered a sentencing advisory report.

"We left no stone unturned," Fusselman said. "Everything came together very well. I felt the judge gave both sides a fair opportunity to present the case. We were satisfied with how the case went."