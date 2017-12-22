Large police presence on Greensboro Drive, one person detained
COLUMBIA, Mo. - UPDATE 4:00 PM: Police said they responded to an armed man experiencing a mental health crisis.
SWAT used the bearcat to safely take the man into custody.
Police said the situation was safely resolved.
UPDATE 2:43 P.M.: The scene has been cleared. One person was detained and has been taken to a hospital for evaluation. It appears that no one was injured in the incident.
ORIGINAL STORY: A large police presence including SWAT and K9 teams are on Greensboro Drive in Columbia.
According to ABC 17 crews on scene, a SWAT team truck is in front of a home and police are talking over a loud speaker.
There are over a dozen units on scene, including an ambulance.
This is a developing story. ABC 17 will update this story with the latest details.