Lawmakers react to new felony charge against Gov. Greitens

COLUMBIA, Mo. - A new felony charge was filed against Gov. Eric Greitens Friday, over his use of a charity donor list.

The governor says St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s first case is falling apart and she’s now bringing a new one while wasting thousands of taxpayer dollars.

But many Missouri lawmakers are disagreeing with the governor's statement.

Sen. Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, said, “I think it adds to a growing sentiment amongst the general public, but certainly amongst the General Assembly, that this governor is no longer fit to serve our state in this capacity."

“No longer fit to serve” seems to be the growing sentiment in Jefferson City as the governor's legal and ethical issues mount.

Sen. Rowden says it is best for Greitens to resign or be impeached.

Another Republican Senator, Rob Schaaf, R-St. Joseph, calls the governor's actions shameful. He said, “It's so embarrassing for the state of Missouri, that the governor doesn't just step aside, He really needs to just step aside and let Mike Parson be governor.

But Greitens, while admitting to the 2015 extramarital affair, denies all the criminal allegations and said he will not resign.

Schaff said the General Assembly has a remedy. He said, “I think he'll just have to be impeached and removed.”

In a normally politically polarized General Assembly, the consensus on the governor's future has become bipartisan.

Minority Floor Leader Gail McCann Beatty said, "I don't think the governor can survive this. I think he seems to think he's the only one who thinks he can. He's digging in. I think it is incumbent upon us in the house, that we move as swiftly as possible with the impeachment process for the sake of the state."