Lawmakers talking budget and impeachment as session wraps

Gov Greitens Investigation lawmaker...

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Less than a month away from the end of the regular session, legislators in the Missouri Capitol have a limited number of reasonable objectives. For many, the budget and articles of impeachment for Missouri's governor remain top of mind.

"Other legislation is probably going to be slow-moving," House Minority Whip Rep. Kip Kendrick (D-Columbia) said Monday.

Last week, the House minority leader filed a House resolution that would grant the special investigative committee, which has already released a report on Gov. Eric Greitens, the ability to start the impeachment process.

"It's been filed and it's basically sitting there at this point... But there is plenty of time remaining in session to deal with this issue currently," Kendrick said.

Legislators could call a special session to decide on a possible punishment for Gov. Greitens if there is not enough time in the regular session.

Sen. Caleb Rowden (R-Boone and Cooper), who has called on Greitens to step down from office, says other lawmakers can step up to get the budget done.

"In the absence of executive leadership the legislature steps up, and that's what we're doing," Rowden said.