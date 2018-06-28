HALLSVILLE, Mo. - A house near Hallsville was struck by lightning around 7:30 a.m. Thursday, causing a fire and around $50,000 in damage.

Officials with the Boone County Fire Protection District said no one was hurt, but the damage is extensive.

The fire took place between Hallsville and Centralia in Sturgeon.

A small garden shed also caught fire on Deer Trail in Hallsville shortly after 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

According to emergency crews, the homeowner saw the lightning strike the shed. The fire caused between $2,000 and $2,500 in damage and melted the siding of a mobile home.

Officials with the Boone County Fire Protection District plan on meeting with ABC 17 news later today to talk about the lightning strikes.

