Lt. Gov. Kehoe talks appointment controversy, confide app, legislative goals

Lt Gov Kehoe talks appointment controversy

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Missouri's Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe was appointed to the position after the office was vacated by Mike Parson, who ascended to the office of Governor.

ABC 17's Joe McLean spoke with Kehoe about the transition, the controversy surrounding his appointment and his priorities for the next legislative session.

Kehoe also reiterates the governor's position on transparency in the executive branch saying that there's no place for a message-deleting application like Confide.