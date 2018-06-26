MILLER COUNTY, Mo. - UPDATE: A 76-year-old West Virginia man died in a Miller County crash Monday afternoon, according to a crash report for the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The report said Franklin Alford's truck was forced from Highway 17 when a semi tractor hauling logs crashed into a dump truck. Alford's truck was hit by logs, causing him to crash into a fence and tree. Alford died at the scene, according to the report.

The patrol said Greg Mathis, who was hauling the logs, crossed the center line and hit the Mack dump truck, driven by Jonathan Hensley.

A fourth driver, Seth Graves, was injured when logs hit his car.

ORIGINAL: According to Miller County Sheriff's Office, a major crash on Highway 17 from Jim Henry Road to Saline Road has completely shut down the road.

Traffic is being rerouted and the highway will not be reopened for several hours, according to the post.

(Editor's note: This story has been updated from its previous version, titled 'Major crash closes down part of Highway 17 in Miller County'.)