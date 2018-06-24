Man accused of murder in Pulaski County shooting

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. - One man is in custody for allegedly shooting and killing someone in Pulaski County on Saturday night.

Deputies arrested Ian Steven Miller, 45, for first-degree murder and armed criminal action on Sunday, according to a Facebook post by the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office. Miller is being held on a $1 million cash-only bond, the post from Sheriff Jimmy Bench said.

Deputies arrived at a home in the 19000 block of Brownsville Road in Crocker just before midnight on Saturday, Bench wrote. Law enforcement officers found Lane Kennedy dead from shotgun wounds, and Miller allegedly said he had shot Kennedy during a confrontation. Miller was taken into custody, and later was charged for Kennedy's death.

Miller has several convictions for nonviolent offenses, according to online court records. His most recent, a guilty plea to driving while intoxicated, came in 2010 in Pulaski County. Miller's address on those court records is the same one that deputies responded to for Kennedy's death.