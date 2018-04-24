Man arrested after refusing to leave a bar, spitting in an officer's face

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Columbia police arrested Antony Dennis after officers were dispatched to Campus Bar and Grill in the 300 block of Ninth Street for reports of a physical disturbance.

Police said Dennis was told to leave the business several times by staff, but he refused by pushing back at a staff member. Security was eventually able to get him out of the restaurant; however, Dennis continued to try and get back inside.

Officers said when they arrived on scene, Dennis was laying in a parked car outside of the business. He refused to get out of the vehicle and was uncooperative and combative with police.

Police said at one point during the struggle, Dennis spit on an officer's face.

Dennis faces possible charges of assault, resisting arrest and trespassing.