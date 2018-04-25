Man charged in 2016 burglary after officers find fingerprints on jewelry box

COLUMBIA, Mo. - A man has been charged with burglary after he was accused of forcing entry into a home in 2016.

According to the probable cause statement, Andrew Pollvogt got into a residence through a window and took $4,000 from a jewelry box.

The victims reported that one of the items missing was a sterling silver charm bracelet that had 30 charms.

Police said that Pollvogt had dumped the jewelry box and officers were able to pull a fingerprint from it.

After officers identified the fingerprint as Pollvogt's, they reviewed security footage from Tiger Pawn. The video showed Pollvogt selling a sterling silver bangle pendant bracelet.

Court documents state that Pollvogt has two felony full U.S. extradition warrants for his arrest and has an extensive criminal history.