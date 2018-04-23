Man charged with domestic assault after squeezing another man's head for "the grace of God"

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. - Camden County deputies arrested Shane Wall on Friday after officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Thousand Acres Road for reports of a disturbance.

The victim said he and Wall were making moonshine when Wall became mad. Wall was accused of grabbing the victim by his head and squeezing it.

According to the probable cause statement, Wall said he was squeezing the victim's head for the grace of God.

A few hours later, Wall grabbed the victim and caused the moonshine to fall over.

Officers said they saw no visible marks on the victim's neck.

Deputies said when they made contact with Wall, he asked them if they believed in God and started blessing them.

After officers arrested Wall, he kept cursing and saying "God loves you."

Wall was charged with domestic assault.