Man charged with making 4-year-old perform sexual acts

COLUMBIA, Mo. - A man has been charged with charged with two counts of statutory sodomy after he was accused of making a 4-year-old perform sexual acts.

According to the probable cause statement, Julio Landero-Eufracio would make the child watch pornographic movies, masturbate in front of her, have her take photographs and videos of him masturbating and make her perform sexual acts.

The victim told police that the sexual abuse lasted years. During one incident, Eufracio asked the victim to perform oral sex on him.

Court documents show that Eufracio has pending charges of sexual misconduct and does not have a permanent address.