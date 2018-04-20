Man charged with stealing car, fraud after admitting his crimes on Facebook

CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. - A man has been charged with tampering with a motor vehicle, fraudulent use of a credit card and stealing.

According to the probable cause statement, Kerry Hinsen messaged the victim and said that he had taken the victim's car and stolen his wife's debit card.

Hinsen said in one message that he used the money from the debit card to purchase drugs.

Police were able to access ATM footage and saw Hinsen make two withdrawals from the victim's account.

Court documents show Hinsen has a lengthy criminal record.

According to public jail records, Hinsen is currently in the Callaway County Jail.