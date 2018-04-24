Man sentenced for his involvement in summer homicide

COLUMBIA, Mo. - A man has been sentenced for his involvement in the death of Damien Davis.

ABC 17 previously reported that Higgins pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence and unlawful possession of a firearm in the July shooting.

On Monday, Higgins was sentenced to four years in the Department of Corrections for unlawful possession of a firearm to be served. He was sentenced to a consecutive seven year sentence for tampering with physical evidence to commence after his four year sentence. He was granted probation on the seven year sentence but not on the four year sentence.