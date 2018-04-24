SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

News

Man sentenced for his involvement in summer homicide

By:

Posted: Apr 24, 2018 10:51 AM CDT

Updated: Apr 24, 2018 10:51 AM CDT

COLUMBIA, Mo. - A man has been sentenced for his involvement in the death of Damien Davis. 

ABC 17 previously reported that Higgins pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence and unlawful possession of a firearm in the July shooting. 

On Monday, Higgins was sentenced to four years in the Department of Corrections for unlawful possession of a firearm to be served.  He was sentenced to a consecutive seven year sentence for tampering with physical evidence to commence after his four year sentence.  He was granted probation on the seven year sentence but not on the four year sentence.

 

Copyright 2018 KMIZ


comments powered by Disqus

ABC 17 News Stormtrack

  • Tuesday April 24 Morning Weather Video

    Tuesday April 24 Morning Weather Video

Top Videos