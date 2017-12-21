Man stuck in tree arrested on suspicion of tampering

OSAGE COUNTY, Mo. - Osage County deputies arrested Justin Kobusch, 22, on Wednesday on suspicion of tampering.

Deputies said they arrested Kobusch after they responded to County Road 604 for reports of a stolen vehicle.

Officers said they found a shoe near the woods and suspected that Kobusch was still in the area.

Deputies said they said they found Kobusch stuck in a tree approximately 20 feet up.

The Linn Fire Department was called and helped get Kobusch into custody, officers said.

Kobusch faces possible charges for tampering in the first degree and is currently on probation for drug possession.