Maries County deputies arrest convicted felon after finding 9 guns, marijuana

MARIES COUNTY, Mo. - Maries County deputies arrested Timothy Georges on Wednesday after officers observed a car going slow on Highway 63.

According to the probable cause statement, the car was traveling 38 mph in a 65 mph zone.

Deputies said they noticed a trailer was hitched to the vehicle and it was swerving on the highway. Officers initiated their lights and pulled the car over.

Deputies said they made contact Georges who had a suspended driver's license and refused to let officers search his car.

According to the probable cause statement, officers saw a gun and marijuana inside the car and detained Georges while they searched the car.

Deputies said they also found rolling papers, a glass jar containing a crystal substance residue, digital scale, numerous plastic bags, and three packages of marijuana that weighed 30 grams.

Officers said they also found nine guns, three of which were found to be loaded and two were found to be stolen.

Deputies said one shotgun was defaced and illegally modified and a semi-auto rifle was discovered to have a full auto bolt carrier installed making it a machine gun.

Georges had almost $2,000 in cash on his person and a counterfeit $100 bill, officers said.

According to the probable cause statement, Georges has a lengthy criminal history including distribution of drugs.

Georges was charged with unlawful possession, transporting, manufacturing, repair or sale of illegal weapon, stealing a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with suspended license.