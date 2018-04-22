Mexico man leads Sheriff on chase and crashes in traffic

MEXICO, Mo. - Travis D. McKnight of Mexico caused a crash after he fled from Audrain County Sheriff Matt Oller late on Saturday, according to a statement on Facebook.

Around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the statement, Oller saw McKnight driving "erratically" on North Clark Street. McKnight allegedly failed to stop upon Oller's request and attempted to flee the scene.

The statement said, "The driver traveled at high speeds along residential streets, nearly losing control of his car several times. He eventually traveled onto North Western/Muldrow (Missouri 15) and traveled south at speeds that caused him to lose control of his car and roll numerous times, crashing into another car near Promenade [Street]."

Deputies say McKnight suffered minor injuries and no one in the other vehicle was injured.

"McKnight was intoxicated, and his driving privilege has been revoked in Missouri since 2011. A check found McKnight has been convicted of Driving While Revoked 13 times since 2011," according to the statement. It also said McKnight "had been arrested in Audrain County by the Missouri State Highway Patrol for Driving While Revoked on April 20, 2018, and had bonded out of the Audrain County Jail on that charge."

McKnight also has an active warrant issued by St. Louis for Obstructing Police and Driving While Revoked, according to the statement.

McKnight is currently in the Audrain County jail and is facing felony charges of driving while revoked, and resisting an arrest/detention/stop with substantial risk for injury, as well as failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and driving while intoxicated.