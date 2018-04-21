Mid-Missouri Business Week: Business Loop corridor plan

MidMissouri Business Week Corridor Plan

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The Business Loop Community Improvement District approved a corridor plan late last March.

The 10-year plan for the business district will work to create beautification projects on the streets, community gathering places and safe routes for people walking or biking downtown. It also aims to create better management for floodwater.

Carrie Gartner, the executive director of the Business Loop CID, sat down with ABC 17's Deborah Kendrick to talk about how the corridor plan will encourage business in Columbia.

"When you invest in the public space, private investors come as well. They feel like the street is going someplace," Gartner said.