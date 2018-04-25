Miller County deputy killed in crash laid to rest Wednesday

Deputy Casey Shoemate funeral service held at the Church of Osage Hills on Wednesday at 11 a.m.

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. - Funeral services for the Miller County deputy who died in a crash on Friday will be held Wednesday in Osage Beach.

Memorial services for 26-year-old Casey Shoemate will be held at the Church of Osage Hills at 11 a.m., followed by a burial service at the Eldon City Cemetery, where he will be laid to rest. Deputy Casey Shoemate. Photo provided by Miller County Sheriff's Office

Shoemate was a deputy with the Miller County Sheriff's Office for about six months before he died. Before he became a deputy, he was an officer with the Eldon Police Department.

Shoemate is survived by his two children, Samuel Douglas Shoemate, 7, and McKenzie Dawn Shoemate, 3, according to his obituary.

