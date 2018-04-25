SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

News

Miller County deputy killed in crash laid to rest Wednesday

Services start at 11 a.m.

By:

Posted: Apr 25, 2018 06:20 AM CDT

Updated: Apr 25, 2018 06:20 AM CDT

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. - Funeral services for the Miller County deputy who died in a crash on Friday will be held Wednesday in Osage Beach.

Memorial services for 26-year-old Casey Shoemate will be held at the Church of Osage Hills at 11 a.m., followed by a burial service at the Eldon City Cemetery, where he will be laid to rest.

Shoemate was a deputy with the Miller County Sheriff's Office for about six months before he died. Before he became a deputy, he was an officer with the Eldon Police Department.

Shoemate is survived by his two children, Samuel Douglas Shoemate, 7, and McKenzie Dawn Shoemate, 3, according to his obituary.

ABC 17 News will have a live stream of the funeral service.

To read Shoemate's full obituary, click here.

Copyright 2018 KMIZ


comments powered by Disqus

ABC 17 News Stormtrack

  • Wednesday April 25 Morning Weather Video

    Wednesday April 25 Morning Weather Video

Top Videos