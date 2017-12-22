Missouri Attorney General's Office investigating Auditor Nicole Galloway

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The Attorney General's Office announced it is investigating Auditor Nicole Galloway's compliance with the Missouri Sunshine Law.

“Unfortunately it looks like the people of Missouri will have to wait until next year to see if Nicole Galloway will follow the law and release text messages on her state cell phone” said Sam Cooper Executive Director of the Missouri Republican Party. “It has been over 200 days and the Auditor still refuses to produce the texts. Hopefully, the Auditor’s New Year’s resolution is to comply with Missouri Law.”

ABC17 has reached out to the State Auditor's Office for further information.