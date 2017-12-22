Missouri Missing founder continues to hope for missing daughter

Missouri Missing founder continues to...

HOLTS SUMMIT, Mo. - A Mid-Missouri mother told ABC 17 News that she still has hope of finding her daughter who has been missing since 2003.

Marianne Asher-Chapman started a non-profit organization called Missouri Missing which brings support to those who have or had a loved one missing.

Asher-Chapman's Christmas tree is filled with ornaments of the 160 names of people who have gone missing, which is 20 names more than last year.

Some have been found deceased, some have not.

Missouri Missing was established so that all those who have loved ones missing won't feel alone, especially during the holidays.

Asher-Chapman said she will not give up and that goes for everyone who is a part of Missouri Missing. According to Asher-Chapman, some who've lost loved ones may act like they're joyous around the holiday but they're really hurting and need support.

Missouri Missing started four years ago when she was putting her children's ornaments up for Christmas and realized there are many other family members who are missing loved ones who need to be remembered.

Asher-Chapman's daughter, Angie Yarnell, was just 28-years-old when she went missing.

ABC 17 News reported last year Yarnell's husband pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in connection with Angie's whereabouts but Asher-Chapman said she will not lose hope, for her daughter and all those who have vanished before them.