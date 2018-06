MOBERLY, Mo. - Moberly police were searching for a person wanted for eluding authorities late Monday night.

The department tweeted about a police k9 track happening in the 900 block of West End Avenue around 10:40 p.m.

Officers asked people to avoid the area and for residents in the area to stay inside.

According to the tweet, the person is wanted for "eluding police" and "is not thought to be a threat to the public."