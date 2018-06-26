MoDOT removes political signs that pose safety hazard

MoDOT says removing road signs is not politically motivated

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Missouri Department of Transportation officials said Friday that if they have to take down election signs, it's not politically motivated.



"Really our concern is for the traveling public," said MoDOT engineer Todd Miller.



It's illegal to have any kind of unauthorized sign in the right of away next to a state-owned road. ABC 17 News checked with Jefferson City and officials said they also try to remove signs in the right of way if they pose a safety hazard.



Generally, a right of way is the land next to the main road, including the shoulder and the ditch. Sometimes fences or telephone poles will either be close to it or on it.



Although it's illegal, Miller said they likely won't make a special trip out to remove the signs unless they spot two things.



They'll remove it if it's a distraction to drivers.



"You pull up to an intersection and something is blocking your view, and you have oncoming traffic at a high rate of speed, you make the decision to pull out," said Miller. "You don't have a good view and that could result in one of the most severe accidents, which is right angle accidents on a high speed roadway."



The second reason for removal is if the sign is in what Miller calls the clear recovery zone, just feet off the road. If it's a substantial sign that would cause damage or hurt someone if a vehicle traveled off the roadway, it's gone.



When a sign ends up in an unsafe place, workers grab it and bring it back to the nearest maintenance shed. They'll let the candidates or supporters know, and request they pick up the signs. Miller said they try their best not to damage the signs because the group could end up putting it back in a safer spot.