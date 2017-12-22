Montgomery County deputies arrest two after finding methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Mo. - Montgomery County deputies helped the East Central Drug Task Force serve a narcotics search warrant in the 500 block of Gilcrest Road in Montgomery City on Tuesday evening.

Deputies said officers found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Officers arrested Kelli Harris, 37, and she faces possible charges of delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.

Officers also arrested Sandra Maloy, 45, and she faces possible charges of possession of methamphetamine and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.

ABC17 is working on getting the mugshot of Kelli Harris.