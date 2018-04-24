More than $10,000 spent on Mizzou Title IX leader search

MU Title IX Leader Search

The University of Missouri has spent more than $10,000 on its search for a new Title IX leader.

ABC 17 News submitted a records request earlier this month asking for any expense reports from the search for the Assistant Vice Chancellor for Civil Rights, Title IX and ADA Position. The search was announced back in October.

The records request revealed that, as of April 6, the university has spent $10,505.07 on the Title IX leader search.

Here is a breakdown of the expenses:

Candidate Travel Expenses:

Hotel: $1,009.13

Flight: $3,019.76

MoX: $236.00

Per diems and other expenses: $1,366.74

Total: $5,631.63

Other Expenses:

Taxi Terry, 2/28-3/1: $157.76

Staples: $50.84

Committee Member Hotel Stay: $239.40

Total: $448.00

Search Committee Meetings:

2/28/18: $868.59

3/01/18: $847.85

Total: $1,766.44

Advertisement:

Graystone: $2,659.00

Grand total to date 4/6: $10,505.07

This is significantly less than what the university has spent on previous searches. Due to tough budget times and strong internal resources, the university chose not to use an external search firm for the Title IX leader search. As ABC 17 News previously reported, Mizzou spent $140,000 on the search for a new chancellor. The university used the external search firm Isaacson, Miller for that particular search.

MU athletics also paid $80,000 to Parker and Parker Executive Search before hiring basketball coach Cuonzo Martin. According to previous records obtained by ABC 17 News, the UM System spent at least $1.9 million on search firms from June 2015 to April 2017.