National school walkout day across America in remembrance of the Columbine shooting

Local teachers demonstrate

COLUMBIA, Mo. - UPDATE 6:02 p.m. : Teachers protested today on Providence and Broadway organized through Columbia Missouri National Education Association (C.M.N.E.A.). Protests were also held on Providence and Nifong.

Teachers and parents held their signs up high in today's protest for gun control. The President of C.M.N.E.A. told ABC 17 what "Never Again" and "Enough is Enough" means to her.

"These are all hashtags, they're more than just hashtags, they really mean how we feel," said Kathy Steinhoff.

A protesting parent told us guns do not belong in schools.

"I want my child safe, I want people's children safe. Books. Arm them with education," said Stefani Jackson.

Both Hickman High School students and the teacher and parent protesters today told us they will continue to protest until their message is heard.

ORIGINAL : Walkouts happened all across the country as students observe the anniversary of the Columbine shooting.

The school shooting took place in 1999 in Colorado, where fifteen people were killed, including the perpetrators.

ABC 17 was live at Hickman High School's walkout today. Their turn-out was much smaller than last months. There were about 20 students protesting today, which is about 5 percent of last months protest.

Students gave thirteen seconds of silence for each of the lives lost at the Columbine shooting. They wore T-shirts and carried posters.

Students said they feel numb to adults inability to protect their children. They said they are angry and will be voting in November.

One student told us she is writing senators, instead of learning Algebra, "I am learning how to write emails to my senators begging them to care about me. This isn't okay. I'm tired and I'm sad, and I want change," said a student from Hickman High School.

Teachers in Columbia are also reportedly protesting for gun control today on Nifong and Providence and Broadway and Providence at 3:45 p.m to 4:15 p.m. organized through C.M.N.E.A.