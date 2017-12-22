Nearly 700 passengers expected to travel from Columbia Regional Airport Friday

COLUMBIA, Mo. - As millions of Americans are expected to travel this Christmas weekend and nearly 6 million are expected to fly it's going to be a busy weekend on roads and in the air.

Nearly 700 passengers are expected to use Columbia Regional Airport on Friday, with nearly every flight at full capacity.

Airport manager Mike Parks told ABC 17 News on Friday morning that the early morning will be the busiest time for travel.

Some helpful things to remember while traveling this weekend:

Don't wrap your gifts; keep them unwrapped because TSA will likely have to inspect them and this could slow down the security process.

Don't bring liquids in containers that are larger than 3.4 ounces.

Weapons aren't allowed.

Arrive one hour before your boarding time.

With possible winter weather this weekend, Parks is reminding travelers to check their flight status because flights coming from other destinations might experience delays.

"We have city staff ready to treat pavement surfaces if needed," Parks said. "We also have to look at the weather in other airports, so Columbia will continue to be ready and we'll do everything we can to keep things timely."