New Hampshire man accused of stealing $46,000 from Boone County

New Hampshire man accused of stealing -46000 from Boone County

COLUMBIA, Mo. - A New Hampshire man is accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from the Boone County government last year.

Prosecutors charged Kamal Mardi of Salem, N.H. on Monday for felony stealing. Mardi is accused of taking more than $46,000 from the county government in Dec. 2017.

Boone County Treasurer Tom Darrough alerted law enforcement last year about money being deposited in a fake account. Darrough told ABC 17 News in February that he sent money to an account he thought belonged to a construction company, but found out later was a fraudulent account.

County deputies claim that money was deposited into a TD Bank account owned by Mardi on Dec. 4. Surveillance video from the bank shows Mardi taking the money "in a structured manner from the bank account on five days beginning with the day the money was deposited," according to a probable cause statement. Deputies wrote the "structured manner" of the deposits kept the bank from notifying the Internal Revenue Service.

Assistant prosecutor Christine Lesicko requested a $50,000 cash-only bond for Mardi.

Darrough said his office received an email on Oct. 31 from who they thought was Emery, Sapp & Sons requesting they change the account information.

"The request appeared to come from a legitimate business contact," a Jan. 11 letter from Boone County Human Resources said. "The correspondence was later determined to be fraudulent."