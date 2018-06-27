Officals says several car break-ins at Katy's Place last night

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Several car break-ins at Katy's Place leaves residents with missing personal property and very worried.

It's also the third time its happened this year at the apartment property on 1700 Forum.

One resident, Michael Davis, said his girlfriend's car was broken into last night.

"Her car was broken into and the glove-box and the armrest was opened up," said Davis.

He said luckily, nothing was stolen.

"She said she looked through everything and nothing's been taken," said Davis.

He told us it is shocking because their cars were parked right next to each other and both locked, but he did not see any attempted entry into his car.

There have been more than hundred break-ins in Boone County just since the top of this year.

We are in touch with the Columbia Police Department to find out more information and will update you with the latest.