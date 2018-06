BOONE Co., Mo. - ABC 17 News confirmed one person was taken to the hospital Monday after a head-on crash about 15 minutes northeast of Columbia.

Firefighters with the Boone County Fire Protection District and ambulance crews responded to Highway PP near Thompson Road off Mexico Gravel Road around 11:45 a.m. It involved an SUV and a car.

ABC 17 News learned one of the drivers had minor injuries.