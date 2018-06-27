One injured, police investigating after Jefferson City shooting

Copyright © 2016 KMIZ - The Networks of Mid-Missouri. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - UPDATE 10:30 a.m.: The Jefferson City Police Department identified the victim involved in Wednesday morning's shooting in the 100 block of Boonville Road as Bernard Hoffman, 26, of Cole County. According to police officers, Hoffman isn't working with investigators.

UPDATE 5 a.m.: Jefferson City police said a 26-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting early Wednesday morning.

Police said they were called to the 100 block of Boonville Road around 1 a.m. for reports of a man yelling and claiming he had been shot.

The man was transported to a local hospital, and then to University Hospital in Columbia for treatment of one gunshot wound.

A sergeant said they did not have anyone in custody for the shooting. Police said the investigation is ongoing and more information will be released at a later time.

ORIGINAL: Jefferson City Police officers are investigating a shooting that injured one person Wednesday morning.

It happened just before 1 a.m. near the intersection of Boonville Road and W Main Street.

Officers told ABC 17 News the shooting happened about a block away from the Break Time convenience store at 1940 W Main St.

A JCPD sergeant on duty said the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries from a gunshot.

Police did not immediately release any suspect information.

ABC 17 News has a crew on scene and will update this article with updates as new information is confirmed.