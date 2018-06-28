One person rushed to hospital with gunshot wounds in central Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. - UPDATE:

Witnesses say the man appears to be in his fifties.

He was conscious when the medics arrived on scene.

ORIGINAL: Police confirm one person was shot in central Columbia Wednesday evening.

The victim, a man, was found in the area of McBaine Avenue and Lynn Street and taken to a local hospital.

ABC 17 News has a crew on the scene working to find out the extent of the man's injuries and if any suspects are on the run. We will update this story as we gather more information.

For a live report, watch ABC 17 News at 9 on FOX 22, KQFX.