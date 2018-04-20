Osage Beach police ask for public's help in identifying man

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. - Osage Beach police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man.

Police said the suspect is a white male, heavier set, full beard and is 30 to 40 years old. He is wearing a Kansas City Chiefs stocking hat in the picture.

The man allegedly drives a white 2017 Ford F150 Platinum or Limited Edition with a Kansas City Royals Heart license plate.

Officers ask anyone with information about the man or the vehicle to call Officer Starnes at (573) 302-2010.