Osage County deputies arrest two after finding methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia

OSAGE COUNTY, Mo. - Osage County deputies arrested Dana Ramey, 29, and Rustey Arlen, 26, on Thursday afternoon after search warrants were executed at two different houses.

Officers said they found methamphetamine, other illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia in the houses.

Arlen was charged with delivery of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. Arlen has a no bond warrant out of Cole County.

Ramy was charged with possession of a controlled substance and delivery of a controlled substance.