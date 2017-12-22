News

Pettis County deputies ask for public's help in finding two men involved in shooting

Posted: Dec 22, 2017 02:01 PM CST

Updated: Dec 22, 2017 02:01 PM CST

PETTIS COUNTY, Mo. - Pettis County deputies are looking for two men who fired a handgun near the County Club Estates subdivision early Thursday morning.

Officers said a homeowner in the subdivision saw the men near a neighbor's vehicle. One of the suspects fired a gun toward the homeowner as they were fleeing the area. 

Deputies said the suspects are described as slender men who fled the area in a dark-colored car. 

The homeowner was not injured in the incident, officers said. 

CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspects.  

Deputies ask anyone who knows information about the incident to call CrimeStoppers at 827-TIPS or by texting the tip to 660-287-5526.

 

