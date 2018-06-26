Police identify suspect arrested in south Columbia standoff

COLUMBIA, Mo. - UPDATE 9 P.M.: Police confirmed the person arrested at the scene Monday night was 34 year-old Kevin Dean Snyder.

According to a press release, a call was made before 11 a.m. Monday regarding someone trespassing inside a home in the 1900 Greenleaves Court. The first officers arrived on scene before noon and police did not clear the scene until 7 p.m.

Police said Snyder had several outstanding warrants for his arrest, including being a parole absconder.

UPDATE 7 P.M.: A man came out of the home, was put in handcuffs and into an ambulance.

UPDATE 6:25 P.M.: Law enforcement released gas into the home to see if the suspect responds. Police moved reporters back further from the scene.

UPDATE 4:00 P.M.: Police received a -91-1 call at 10:58 a.m. The first officer arrived on scene around noon and it's unclear why there is an hour gap in the timeline. The suspect is a male and has at least one warrant out for his arrest

ORIGINAL STORY: A possible armed suspect is barricaded inside of a home on Greenleaves Ct.

At least eight CPD cars at the scene, including an armored BearCat. ABC 17 has confirmed that officers were first called just before 11:00 a.m.

