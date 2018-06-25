Police investigate reports of shooting in northeast Columbia

Bullet hits neighbors house on Rice Road

COLUMBIA, Mo. - UPDATE 10:35 a.m.: Police confirm officers were dispatched to the 4600 block of Rice Road in response to shots fired.

When officers arrived, they found shell casings and two vehicles struck by gunshots.

Officers arrested Richard S. Jones for unlawful distribution of a controlled substance and two outstanding misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear.

This investigation is on-going.

ORIGINAL: Police have blocked off Rice Road from Ballenger Lane to Pleasant Way.

A person who saw someone get detained told ABC 17 News he saw the police run toward a car on Rice Road with weapons drawn, shouting for someone to get out.

"We heard a whole bunch of yelling, telling them 'Get out of the car,' and then they all came out running with rifles," the person said.

ABC 17 News saw one person detained by officers on Rice Road near Fair Lane. Neighbors tell ABC 17 News that officers had guns drawn as they put the man in handcuffs.

