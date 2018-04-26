Man shot after confrontation at a Columbia bar

COLUMBIA, Mo. - UPDATE (4:30 p.m.): A 36-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the Black and Gold Bar early Thursday morning.

Columbia police responded just after 2 a.m. to a reported physical disturbance involving a weapon.

Officers said they saw two other men leave the area in a vehicle.

"Officers rendered first aid care to the gunshot wound victim prior to Emergency Medical Services arrival," said CPD spokeswoman Bryana Larimer. "The victim was then transported by EMS to a local hospital for treatment."

THe investigation is ongoing and CPD is asking the public to contact the department with any information about the shooting.

Information can be submitted anonymously through the city's CrimeStoppers at (573) 875-TIPS (8477).

UPDATE (2:55 a.m.): Columbia police confirm one man was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. They believe his injuries are non-life threatening.

Police on scene told ABC 17 News two men had a confrontation outside the bar. A man fired off a gun in the parking lot, hitting the other man in the leg.

Officers do not have anyone in custody but do have a suspect description, according to police.

Original story: Columbia police responded to a bar after initial reports of a shooting early Thursday morning.

Police were first called to the Black and Gold Bar on Business Loop 70 East around 2:20 a.m.

Initial reports said a man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. ABC 17 News is working to confirm that information.

ABC 17 News crews on scene saw a person being taken out of the building on a stretcher to an ambulance.

Initial reports also said police were reportedly looking for a possible suspect who drove away in a black or gray passenger car.

This is a developing story. Stick with ABC 17 News for updates.