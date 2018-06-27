Prop A still to be decided after Supreme Court decision

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Wednesday, that workers who decide not to join unions should not be required to pay dues or other costs for collective bargaining.

The 5 to 4 vote is a blow to labor unions and a victory for supporters of the so-called right-to-work legislation.

The high court said to force a worker to pay for union activity is a violation of the First Amendment.

Public sector unions could lose millions of dollars and their effectiveness to bargain collectively could be diminished.

The decision is a result of the Janus v. AFSCME case. Marc Janus sued American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, claiming his rights were being violated when he was forced to pay union dues to support messages with which he disagreed.

The right-to-work debate continues in Missouri and is set to be decided in a statewide vote as Proposition A on August 7.