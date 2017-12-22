Public works crews preparing for possible weather event during holiday weekend

Public works crews preparing for...

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Public works departments across mid-Missouri are monitoring the holiday weekend forecast for the chance of the first snowfall of the season.

Columbia Public Works spokesperson Barry Dalton said crews on Thursday pretreated bridges, curves and intersections on designated city snow routes in anticipation of some precipitation and colder temperatures expected Friday.

Dalton said the department plans to have an eight-person crew on call for Christmas Eve, because of the chance of snow is in the forecast.

"We're fully aware of the type of weather we have in Missouri," he said. "We plan for the worst."

This winter, the public works department is testing out a new brine making machine. Dalton said it will allow the brine to be mixed in colder temperatures and in higher volumes and will help speed up the melting process of salt on the roads.

The city was able to purchase the $55,240 machine with money saved from previous years, according to Dalton.

Boone County Public Works and Jefferson City Public Works said crews are still monitoring the forecast and making sure the equipment is ready to go for the weekend.