Rain causes more car crashes than snow, ice, sleet and fog combined

Dangerous roads in rain

COLUMBIA, Mo. - In the past year, rain caused 7,000 more vehicle accidents than snow in Missouri.

State Farm's Kevin Gamble said many people do not realize how dangerous wet roads are.

"When you are driving in rain this is not an ideal condition and you should slow down," he said.

People wonder if they should contact police for a minor accident. Kevin said people should always call the law enforcement if they are in doubt.

He said there are several precautions people should take when driving in the rain. One rule is to always turn on the headlights when the wind shield wipers are on.

"It's actually a Missouri State law that if your wipers are on then your headlights must be on," he said.

People should not use their cruise control if roads are wet.

"Many people think turning this on enhances their stability but it can have the opposite effect" he said. "Cruise control can respond unpredictably to dangerous road conditions."