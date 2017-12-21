Randolph County woman charged with child molestation

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Mo. - A Randolph County woman was charged with child molestation on Wednesday.

ABC17 previously reported that Moberly police arrested Carl Sheets. Police said Carl Sheets was charged with sodomy, incest, statutory rape, endangering the welfare of a child, rape or attempted rape, endangering the welfare of a child, abuse or neglect of a child and statutory sodomy.

Police are now investigating Angie Sheets for possible sexual abuse.

According to the probable cause statement, a 9-year-old victim accused Carl Sheets of touching her private parts and said that Carl and Angie Sheets would be naked in bed with her.

The 9-year-old victim also told police that when sex happened both Carl and Angie Sheets were in the room.

Angie Sheets has also been charged with sodomy or attempted sodomy, endangering the welfare of a child, incest and rape or attempted rape.

